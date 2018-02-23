Did You Get to Watch Premio Lo Nuestro!

n 1989, the Lo Nuestro Awards were established by Univision, to recognize the most talented performers of Latin music. The nominees were initially selected by Univision and Billboard magazine, and the winners chosen by the public. Nominees and winners for the Lo Nuestro Awards were selected by a voting poll conducted among program directors of Spanish-language radio stations in the United States and the results were tabulated and certified by the accounting firm Arthur Andersen. The trophy awarded is shaped like a treble clef. The categories included were for the Pop, Tropical/Salsa, Regional Mexican and Music Video fields before the 2000 awards, from 2001 onwards categories were expanded and included a Rock field; for the Regional Mexican genre a Ranchera, Grupero, Tejano and Norteño fields were added; and Traditional, Merengue and Salsa performances were also considered in the Tropical/Salsa field. Before the Latin Grammy Awards inception, the Lo Nuestro Awards were considered as the Grammy Award equivalent for Latin music. Therefore, the Lo Nuestro ceremony was advanced from May to February since the 1st Latin Grammy Awards were held in September, 2000. The eligibility period for songs to be nominated are from October 1 to September 30.

Honoree Olga Tanon

Romeo!

Stevey is Your 2018 Ct Fashion Music Awards Host!

6:45am Spanish Word of the Day! Premios (Awards)