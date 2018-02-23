By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Feel beautiful this year and project that beauty into the world around you. People will want to be near you and share in your naturally warm glow. Your good luck and better money sense can bring you benefits in April, and again in October, from unexpected outside sources. Don’t second-guess yourself or talk yourself out of decisions made with solid instinct and good sense. Learn and improve from your few mistakes and enjoy a stroke of sudden good luck in December. Watch a favorite dream come to life and have a charming year!”

Read the full horoscope here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live