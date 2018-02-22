By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under:Bernice Burgos, Why You So Hot!

Looks Like Quavo from The Migos may have a new Lady! He was spotted with Bernice Burgos during All-Star Weekend! 

Bernice why You so Hot!!!

#Tbt ..In need of a vacation so bad 😩😩 .. love my color😍🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Love my dress from @fashionnova 😍.. comment 💜 if you love it too !

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

36-year-old Instagram sensation,  Burgos is one of the gorgeous models as of now having millions of followers on Instagram. Getting popular each day on they generation of internet, she has a charming personality and amazing shape. Burgos has been doing modeling, and fashion shows lately. She has also appeared in few music videos.

She is Hot!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live