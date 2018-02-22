Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

Immensely talented singer/actress Janelle Monáe is about to make you catch some feels! The six-time GRAMMY nominee has just released the first single off of her highly-anticipated upcoming album Dirty Computer.

The track, titled “Make Me Feel,” hit our airwaves today (February 22) and comes days after the always-classy singer released a cinematic teaser supporting her new project – which Monáe calls an “emotion picture.”

Dirty Computer will be released on April 27th, but fans can catch that teaser video on the big screen. It’s airing before Marvel’s Black Panther in select theaters nationwide. Dirty Computer will be Monáe’s first release since 2013’s The Electric Lady.

Check out the video for “Make Me Feel,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com