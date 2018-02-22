By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:Gun Control, hot morning crew, Parkland High School Shooting, The Genesis Vibe, Victoria Mejia, we call bs

Click the link below to listen to the audio taken from the Hot Morning Crew’s interview with Florida high school student, Victoria Mejia. She, along with her classmates did not wait to act after the horrific tragedy that took place in Parkland Florida. They immediately started protesting and got the attention of news reporters. Soon after they were able to go to Tallahassee where they spoke in front of senators and state legislators, went to vigils, and demanded their voices to be heard. Victoria is a family member of the station! She is Genesis’ cousin, and is only 16 years old. Here is the interview we had with her this morning. Feel free to share this.

 

img 4495 Florida High School Student Victoria Mejia Speaks On Parkland Shootingimg 4497 Florida High School Student Victoria Mejia Speaks On Parkland Shootingimg 4490 Florida High School Student Victoria Mejia Speaks On Parkland Shooting

 

