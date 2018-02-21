Black Panther hasn’t even been out an official week and the director, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are already working on their next project. These two are a match made in movie heaven. What you might not know is that they’ve worked together on Fruitvale Station, Creed, before Black Panther.

Coogler and Jordan have already announced another project together, a film titled Wrong Answer.

This new project is based on the 2006 standardized test cheating scandal in Atlanta public schools. Michael B. Jordan will play the role of math teacher Damany Lewis, who joined the effort in order to prevent his school from shutting down under provisions of the “No Child Left Behind” law. That year, 11 teachers were indicted on racketeering allegations.

Ryan and Michael started their journey together with the true story of Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station, so I have no doubt that they’ll execute Wrong Answer with the same integrity.

Coogler will be directing and he’s producing it with Brad Pitt, yes, that Brad Pitt.