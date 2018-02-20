Image courtesy The Bushnell

The Festival of Laughs featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Earthquake, and George Wallace is coming to The Bushnell on Friday, March 30th and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through bushnell.org, but we want you to win them all week on Hot 93.7.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew, DJ Bigg Man, Jenny Boom Boom, and Kid Fresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live