By DJ Meechie

Connecticut rapper REZ4REAL drops a new freestyle over Drakes new single “Diplomatic Immunity”. Fresh of his last single “Only Way Is Up” featuring another Connecticut Spitter, ANoyd, REZ4REAL Demonstrates his lyrical ability and smooth flow on his latest freestyle. With a new project set to release in May he continues to release content & create a buzz around his highly anticipated upcoming EP “Foold Gold”. Stayed up with @Rez4Real on all his socials for what he has going on and new music of course. Check out the dope freestyle below.

