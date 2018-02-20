By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“You can totally revamp yourself this year, inside and invisible or outside and conspicuous, whatever you want. Do you want a new image, new attitude, or new approach to life? You have cleverness, ingenuity, and charm at your disposal. If you’re happy with the current you, there’s still more energy and luck to obtain what you want in March and April. A surge of romance might set your head spinning in August or September, but something great could come from this, too. Know your heart and head, and be the true you! Have a fantastic year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live