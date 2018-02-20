“You can totally revamp yourself this year, inside and invisible or outside and conspicuous, whatever you want. Do you want a new image, new attitude, or new approach to life? You have cleverness, ingenuity, and charm at your disposal. If you’re happy with the current you, there’s still more energy and luck to obtain what you want in March and April. A surge of romance might set your head spinning in August or September, but something great could come from this, too. Know your heart and head, and be the true you! Have a fantastic year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx