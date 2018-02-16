By Nancy Barrow
 These Chloe’ Rylee Cutout Woven Leather knee boots are cray!!!!!! But you better shell out $2500!! Ouch !
chloe1 Nancy Bs Shoe icidechloe Nancy Bs Shoe icidechloe2 Nancy Bs Shoe icidechloe4 Nancy Bs Shoe icide
I love these boots ..besides white boots are the big thing right now ! here’s more info on the boots 🙂
Chloé’s Spring ’18 presentation was the most anticipated show at Paris Fashion Week – all eyes fell to the runway to catch a glimpse of Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s new vision. Presented as part of the first look, these knee boots have been made in Italy from white leather and have intricately woven square and floral-shaped cutouts inspired by the chairs outside Parisian cafés. They’re finished with a pointy cowboy-style toe and Cuban heel.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live