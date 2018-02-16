These Chloe’ Rylee Cutout Woven Leather knee boots are cray!!!!!! But you better shell out $2500!! Ouch !

I love these boots ..besides white boots are the big thing right now ! here’s more info on the boots 🙂

Chloé’s Spring ’18 presentation was the most anticipated show at Paris Fashion Week – all eyes fell to the runway to catch a glimpse of Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s new vision. Presented as part of the first look, these knee boots have been made in Italy from white leather and have intricately woven square and floral-shaped cutouts inspired by the chairs outside Parisian cafés. They’re finished with a pointy cowboy-style toe and Cuban heel.