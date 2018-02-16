iMAGE COURTESY bELLATOR

MMA warrior Matt Mitrione is gearing up for his big fight tonight at Bellator 194 at Mohegan Sun. This fight is a huge event for the Heavyweight World Grand Prix not only because it’s a championship fight but because it’s a rematch against Roy Nelson. Matt Mitrione called into the Hot Afternoon Show to talk about the fight. “Roy is a great fighter and the first person to beat me by Knockout years ago.” Matt talked about his influence in the UFC and how it changed his life after his NFL career. Check out the interview below.