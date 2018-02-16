Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

One video was not enough for Eminem this week.

With fans still wrapping heads around his recent “River” clip with Ed Sheeran, Slim Shady has dropped a lyric video for the track “Untouchable.”

The rapper presents the song in novel form, sharing the lyrics as posts on various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

One of the highlights of Em’s Revival album, “Untouchable” samples Cheech and Chong’s 1974 classic, “Earache My Eye.”

