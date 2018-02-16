I’m still fired up from the premiere last night!

Black Panther was everything and more. With the movie finally hitting theaters today we can put all the critics and predictions away because the Ryan Coogler movie is already breaking records. The movie has already broke the advance ticket pre sale record and is now estimated to bring in about $200 million over the weekend. When this happens Black Panther will be the best pre-summer debut ever. Currently the leader is Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $248 million.