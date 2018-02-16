By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Are you in the mood for a few casual romantic encounters? How about several? You glitter on the social scene and attract just about anyone who catches your eye. Enjoy flirtations and being the flirt, but remember there’s a huge fantasy element in all this. With normal precautions, you have more than enough money for all the good times, especially in April. Things might get serious in September, though, so keep that smile bright and your wits sharp. The absolute right person might come along and you don’t want to lose a keeper. Have an electric year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

