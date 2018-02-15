CLICK ” Strong Marriage” APP to Download to your Smart Phone.

Bishop T. Charles Brantley was born in Glen Cove, Long Island NY in 1965 to the late Superintendent Charles J. Brantley and Ruth Brantley. He married the love of his life on June 21, 1986 the lovely Jackie Brantley (First Lady Pastor). From that union, they have two beautiful children Timothy Charles Brantley II and Jocelyn R. Brantley. They have collectively been in ministry for over 40 years and have spoken at numerous revivals, street services, church services, youth crusades, prisons, and convalescent homes. Their ministry has spanned numerous cities in Connecticut, as well as Boston, MA; Jacksonville and Tallahassee, FL; and Long Island and Jamaica, NY. Their ministry has also touched many lives through radio, television, and print media.