By Scott T. Sterling

As far as Drake is concerned, his entire career has led to this moment.

That’s his feeling toward upcoming music video, “God’s Plan.”

The clip was the catalyst for the rapper’s recent philanthropic run through Miami, where he’s given away hundreds of thousands of dollars to a host of worthy recipients.

“The most important thing I have ever done in my career,” Drake posted on Instagram with a photo of the of a clapboard from the video shoot, which will come with footage from the rapper’s good deeds around Miami. “Drop a (prayer hands emoji) if I can share it with you.”



See the post below.