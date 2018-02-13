Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

After voiding his deal with Warner Bros. Records, Lil Pump reportedly signed with Gucci Mane.

According to Boom Box, Pump inked a deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records. With his smash hit “Gucci Gang” he’s been approached by several labels for a deal, but Pump said he wouldn’t take anything less than $15 million.

There’s a video of Pump’s manager asking him which label he went with and he flashed Gucci Mane’s signature “1017” chain.

Congrats to him for finally signing. Do you think that him and Gucci make a good fit?

My guess, is yes.