“You can shine in the world if you’re willing to step out and let yourself be seen. Put shyness behind you and relax knowing that this is your time. The first month may be confusing, but avoid rash actions, especially romantic ones. By late spring the world might begin to reward you for your sensible lifestyle and responsible behavior. Life could kick into high gear starting in September, but it will be no stretch for you. Be solid in your dealings with others and late November could bring a career or public opportunity made for you. Have a marvelous year.”

Read the full horoscope here!