Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, over the the weekend! The couple was in London at a premiere for his new movie Yardie, when Idris felt compelled to do the ultimate PDA.

“‘Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” a tweet from Rio Cinema’s official Twitter account read on Saturday, along with a selfie of Elba.