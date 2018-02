These Louboutins are so HOT !!! it will set you back 2 grand !!! ouch !!!! Fashion costs $$$

Christian Louboutin’s ‘Andaloulou’ boots are made from crazy knotted strands of gold leather for a cool open effect. This sparkly, dope pair of booties has a cool pointed toe and thin stiletto heel. I like how the red bottoms show off the metallic finish.