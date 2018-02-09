“You can make great advances and solve many small, annoying problems, but it might take advice or assistance from unexpected quarters. Be open to other opinions without automatically accepting them all. The first month might be hectic, if not confusing, with many contradicting voices. But everyone means well, and you can be grateful to everybody who shows concern. Enjoy some financial good luck in May and June, then relative peace until September and October when people make you busy again. December or January could bring a social surprise or two. Be profitable and popular all year long!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx