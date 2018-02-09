By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“You can make great advances and solve many small, annoying problems, but it might take advice or assistance from unexpected quarters. Be open to other opinions without automatically accepting them all. The first month might be hectic, if not confusing, with many contradicting voices. But everyone means well, and you can be grateful to everybody who shows concern. Enjoy some financial good luck in May and June, then relative peace until September and October when people make you busy again. December or January could bring a social surprise or two. Be profitable and popular all year long!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live