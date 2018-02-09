Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Beyonce is UNMATCHED! She broke the Spotify Record as the first woman with 3 albums to surpass a billion streams. The album that put Beyoncé over the top was her 2011 album 4, which just joined I Am…Sasha Fierce and self titled Beyonce in the billion streams club.

This might seem expected of a King like Beyonce (yes, I said King). But keep in mind, Beyonce’s hubby Jay-Z runs Tidal, so her music goes there first and takes ages and millions of streams before it even gets to Spotify. Not to mention her entire discography isn’t even available on Spotify yet.

Ok, I’m done stanning. Congrats to muva!