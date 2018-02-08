By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Love and passion could be the driving forces for you this year, so keep your head squarely on your shoulders. You might be tempted to go in search of romantic excitement, or someone electric might be drawn to you. Or these thrills could stay in the realm of pure fantasy. Regardless, love will take up a lot of your focus, time, and energy. Your luckiest and most materially productive times might be in May and then September, so pace yourself, attend to daily needs, and then express yourself! Be safe but never lonely! Have a stunning year!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live