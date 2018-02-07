By Robyn Collins

To celebrate his son’s success, Will Smith has released his own hilarious version of Jaden Smith’s “Icon” music video from his album SYRE.

The elder Smith shared a short spoof of his son’s music video to congratulate him on a streaming milestone.

The proud father posted, “Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

Check out the clip below