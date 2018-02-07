Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Will Smith joining Instagram changed all our lives for the better. Hands down, has to be the LITTEST Instagram account and they should be thanking him for his service. Check out a few our favorite posts below.

Here’s Will congratulating Jaden on hitting 100,000,000 streams on Spotify.

His prep for the Superbowl was legendary.

He fed a crocodile down under and could have possibly lost at least an arm.

That time he adopted a wombat.

Gem dropping.