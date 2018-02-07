By Stevey Newnez
caliente en manana Caliente En La Mañana! Happy Anniversary to Steveys Parents!

Stevey wants to dedicate his Caliente En La Mañana to the Great People that brought him into this World! He was born to His Mother Evelyn who was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico she moved to the States when she was 2! She was raised in The Bronx, New York…His Father Felix was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic! His Papa served in the U.S. Army, he then would commute back and forth from New York to where he was stationed! Stevey’s Mami lived in an apartment with her Cousins. She was so focused on her career that she made it hard for him to get in but he got her and they have been together almost 40 yrs! Que Viva El Amor!

Real Love!

