By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Wishful thinking can have positive effects, so give some thought to what is most important to you this year. Chances are good that it will involve the welfare of others. Being of service can be extremely lucky for you, so don’t consider it pointless charity. An act of generosity in May could return to you big time in October. As early as August, luck could swing your way and bring you people, or at least one special person, to brighten the rest of the year. Be responsible, but don’t put yourself strictly first and see how richly you’re rewarded. Have a magnificent year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live