“Wishful thinking can have positive effects, so give some thought to what is most important to you this year. Chances are good that it will involve the welfare of others. Being of service can be extremely lucky for you, so don’t consider it pointless charity. An act of generosity in May could return to you big time in October. As early as August, luck could swing your way and bring you people, or at least one special person, to brighten the rest of the year. Be responsible, but don’t put yourself strictly first and see how richly you’re rewarded. Have a magnificent year!”

