By Nancy Barrow

Ok so these peep toe Balmain booties are so hot !! They have 2 colors, the black 2 tone and a denim..

But be prepared to shell out some cash $2295 to be exact !!!!!

Club lace-up two-tone leather ankle boots

These are made in Italy of course and here’s a description for you.

For Resort ’18, Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing honors his native France with a collection inspired by Renaissance tapestries. These ‘Club’ ankle boots are made from black and white leather that’s embossed with a graphic damask pattern.

