Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Bruno Mars album 24k Magic cleaned up at the Grammys last weekend, winning all 6 of the Grammys he was nominated for. Still reeling off that success, Bruno took to Twitter to announce a potential tour AND that he might bring Cardi B along. Check out his thread below.

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Here’s Cardi B’s response.

Are you here for it??