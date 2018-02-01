The details on the soundtrack for the movie, “Black Panther” have been kept lowkey for a while, aside from the release of ‘All The Stars’ by Kendrick and SZA, and ‘Kings Dead’ with Kendrick, Future, Jay Rock, and James Blake. I’m excited to see the featured artists. Besides TDE artists, there’s 2 Chainz, Jorja Smith, Khalid, Swae Lee, Anderson. Paak, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more. K-Dot went to Twitter just today to reveal the album’s track list , artwork, and release date, which is next Friday, February 9th.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018