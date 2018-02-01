By Chuck West
The Brown Tape is classic Ghostface Killah on display. Dude still got it!

Everything you love about Tony Stark is on here, including the dope oldies samples playing over hard-hitting beats and the unique skits between tracks, all highlighted by Ghost’s lyrical genius, of course.

He even has appearances from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Masta Killa, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and RZA on the album.

Ghostface is one of my all-time favorite rap artists, so getting quality music from him is always a plus.

If you like Wu-Tang or Ghostface, then do yourself a favor and play this album!

