The Brown Tape is classic Ghostface Killah on display. Dude still got it!



Everything you love about Tony Stark is on here, including the dope oldies samples playing over hard-hitting beats and the unique skits between tracks, all highlighted by Ghost’s lyrical genius, of course.

He even has appearances from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Masta Killa, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and RZA on the album.

Ghostface is one of my all-time favorite rap artists, so getting quality music from him is always a plus.

If you like Wu-Tang or Ghostface, then do yourself a favor and play this album!

