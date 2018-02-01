“You’ll have a bright, creative year with more good ideas than you can possibly use, so write them down! Be inspired and share your visions with a few appropriate people, not necessarily close friends. Listen to criticism with an open mind and don’t bother arguing, especially with partners. You might just meet a kindred spirit to change your life and excite your heart in September. Keep conflicts low key and face them with good cheer, particularly in October. Take a moment at the end of the year to reflect and make discoveries to take into your brilliant future!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx