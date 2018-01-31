By Genesis Robles
This mixtape is what I have been listening to on a constant repeat. Chris Dave and the Drumhedz got together with Anderson Paak, Sir, Kendra Foster and more… Actually when you count, there are around 50 voices on the project. The sounds on this project range from jazzy, to extra terrestrial and everything in between. & lets not forget Chris Dave’s music experience! He’s worked with singers D’Angelo, and John Legend, and put his hand into Grammy Award Winning projects by “The Robert Glasper Experiment.” Overall, this is a lovely medly of sounds and voices that everyone should hear. Lets not allow this to get lost in the sauce. Give it a listen!

ALBUM OUT NOW!!! Available everywhere (link in bio) #drumhedz #newmusic #golisten

A post shared by chris drumhedz (@chrisdaddydave) on

“Spread Her Wings” is the 6th track. It features Chris And The Drumheadz, Bilal, and Tweet.

