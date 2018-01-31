By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Other people’s needs will touch your heart, but they won’t slow you down. You can be helpful without getting sentimental or softhearted. You can greatly benefit from some surprising advice in April and May. Trust your instincts and be lucky! An old bad habit may turn out to be good in June. You’ll know for sure when family members compliment you. Don’t be too hard on yourself or on loved ones, especially in September. Enjoy a smooth autumn and winter. Be flexible, though, because you could end the year with a new or different friend or two. Have a grand year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Started From The Bottom: Drake's First Press Kit
Ski Card

Listen Live