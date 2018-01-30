Sonjradeluxe is one of my biggest makeup influencers on YouTube and on Instagram. Her makeup looks are so flawless and she is stunning. I feel like I know her because she has taught me so many looks and techniques. I also enjoy watching her videos because her skin tone is similar to mine so I get a great idea of what products would work well for me! If you’re into makeup like me, I would highly recommend checking out her channel. Oh, and when you show her love, tell her Genesis sent you!