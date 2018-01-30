Sonjradeluxe is one of my biggest makeup influencers on YouTube and on Instagram. Her makeup looks are so flawless and she is stunning. I feel like I know her because she has taught me so many looks and techniques. I also enjoy watching her videos because her skin tone is similar to mine so I get a great idea of what products would work well for me! If you’re into makeup like me, I would highly recommend checking out her channel. Oh, and when you show her love, tell her Genesis sent you!
An eyes open shot of my most recent tutorial. Link in bio 💦 @jouercosmetics essential high cov foundation in cafe @tartecosmetics shape tape in tan @hudabeauty mauve obsessions palette @urbandecaycosmetics heavy metals in grind and midnight cowboy @nyxcosmetics_canada bronze glitter @makeupfoeverca pro bronze fusion 35i @tartecosmetics park ave princess lip paint @kkwbeauty ultralight beams bronze gloss @bobbiebrown bronze glow highlighter @lillylashes in Hollywood