By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:Instagram, Makeup, Makeup guru, Makeup tutorial, The Genesis Vibe, Youtube

Sonjradeluxe is one of my biggest makeup influencers on YouTube and on Instagram. Her makeup looks are so flawless and she is stunning. I feel like I know her because she has taught me so many looks and techniques. I also enjoy watching her videos because her skin tone is similar to mine so I get a great idea of what products would work well for me! If you’re into makeup like me, I would highly recommend checking out her channel. Oh, and when you show her love, tell her Genesis sent you!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Storm Center - Closings and Delays
Ski Card

Listen Live