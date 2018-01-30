“There’s desire and energy to spare as you take control of your home and family life. You have everything you need to be happy, comfortable, and successful. Your luckiest and most profitable period will be in the spring, so enjoy! A partner or new associate may challenge you or ask for something frivolous in August or September. Stay cool and friendly. You have more resources and supporters than people suspect. If your work situation isn’t ideal, it may improve or offer you a chance at something more agreeable, probably in early winter. Have a year rich in surprises and changes!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx