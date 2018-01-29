Checkout Hot Morning Crew Stevey Newnez wonderful Experience at the Grammys!
A Grammy Award (stylized as GRAMMY, originally called Gramophone Award), or Grammy, is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievement in the mainly English-language music industry. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest. It shares recognition of the music industry as that of the other performance awards such as the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater).The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held on May 4, 1959, to honor and respect the musical accomplishments by performers for the year 1958. Following the 2011 ceremony, the Academy overhauled many Grammy Award categories for 2012.The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best achievements from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 were held on January 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Stevey Attended The Official Clavis Davis Grammy Pre-Party at the Sheraton in Times Square!
Clive Jay Davis (born April 4, 1932) is an American record producer, A&R executive and music industry executive. He has won five Grammy Awards and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer.
From 1967 to 1973, Davis was the president of Columbia Records. He was the founder and president of Arista Records from 1975 through 2000 until founding J Records. From 2002 until April 2008, Davis was the chairman and CEO of the RCA Music Group (which included RCA Records, J Records and Arista Records), chairman and CEO of J Records, and chairman and CEO of BMG North America.
Currently Davis is the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. He currently plays a part in the careers of TLC, Rod Stewart, Air Supply, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Christina Aguilera, Carlos Santana, Kelly Clarkson, Leona Lewis and Jennifer Hudson. Davis is also credited with bringing Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow to prominence.
Stevey had a chance to experience The 60 Annual Grammy at Madison Square Graden…It Has been 15 years since a Grammy took place in New York City!
Stevey also Got a chance to catch up with his Nephews in The City!
Stevey Newnez 6:45am #SpanishWordoftheDay was #Despacito (Slowly)
Big Night For Latinos at The 60th Annual Grammys!
