After her invigorating speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, there were talks about Oprah possibly running for President in 2020. Well we’ve finally heard from Oprah on the matter. She recently did an interview with InStyle Magazine and when asked about a potential President candidacy, Oprah gave us a definite NO.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me, I don’t have the DNA for it.”

There you have it!

She also went on to explain that her latest venture with 60 Minutes and “exploring the depth of our human experiences”. “That is my calling. Whether I do that through dramas, producing stories with OWN [Oprah Winfrey Network], or one-on-one conversations that matter, I know that’s what I’m here to do.”