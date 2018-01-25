By Genesis Robles
“Money and what to do with it could be the focus of this year. Don’t let it drive you buggy, however. You have countless good ideas, more energy than you’ll need, and plenty of people to work with and tap for advice. Whatever clever new schemes you may try, by May you’ll settle on what works best. Friends and family will be supportive and there for you. You might be tempted back into some brilliant new scheme in September. Have fun, but don’t let things get out of hand. Have a vibrant year!”

Read the full horoscope here!

