By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:art, genesis robles, goddess, painting, The Genesis Vibe, therealgenesisrobles

This is my latest piece. It is a large oil on canvas painting (almost the same size as me.) It’s been a while since I’ve actually finished a painting. I often start a painting, but end up stopping and moving onto something else. It felt so great completing this after the many phases it went through. I am very connected to this piece.

img 3437 Genesis Latest Painting

This is my latest painting… I don’t have a title or a name for this yet but I’ve been dying to share it. This painting is very special to me, as I am very connected to it. This piece has been through many phases, just like me. First it started off horizontal as a landscape and I wasn’t feeling it… so I flipped it and painted the whole canvas green, hoping something would emerge from the dark forest green. I waited… searched for inspiration…. and I started to feel this divine feminine energy, so I listened. As a result, she was born. The goddess was inspired by the beautiful @alexandrajacob and a photo taken by @alchemyofspirit . The gators with their armor, their patience, & their fierceness symbolize strength. #art #thegenesisvibe #painting #oil #oiloncanvas #oilpainting #colors #colorful #alligator #albino #albinoanimals #creature #goddess #taina #boricua #artist #hartfordhasit #youngartist

A post shared by Genesis ☀ | Before Curfew (@therealgenesisrobles) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live