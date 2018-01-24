This is my latest painting… I don’t have a title or a name for this yet but I’ve been dying to share it. This painting is very special to me, as I am very connected to it. This piece has been through many phases, just like me. First it started off horizontal as a landscape and I wasn’t feeling it… so I flipped it and painted the whole canvas green, hoping something would emerge from the dark forest green. I waited… searched for inspiration…. and I started to feel this divine feminine energy, so I listened. As a result, she was born. The goddess was inspired by the beautiful @alexandrajacob and a photo taken by @alchemyofspirit . The gators with their armor, their patience, & their fierceness symbolize strength. #art #thegenesisvibe #painting #oil #oiloncanvas #oilpainting #colors #colorful #alligator #albino #albinoanimals #creature #goddess #taina #boricua #artist #hartfordhasit #youngartist

A post shared by Genesis ☀ | Before Curfew (@therealgenesisrobles) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:56pm PST