So if you haven’t checkout Love and Hip Hop Miami look what you missing out on…

JoJo Zarur’s successful parents pushed her to hit the books and become a high profile lawyer, but the universe had other plans. After trying her hand in pre-law at the prestigious Stanford University, JoJo’s path led back to her first love of fashion. Once a friend in Atlanta introduced her to Young Thug (who was on the come up at the time), she dropped out of school to pursue a job as Rich Gang‘s full-time stylist. Her parents might have been disappointed at first. But based on the celebrity clientele she’s racked up over time, following her passion turned out to be a smart move. (credit vh1.com)

Real bitches last forever 👑 A post shared by @ jojozarur on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:57pm PST

Strong Latina!!!!