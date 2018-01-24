By Genesis Robles
“You may be at your most appealing this year, and who knows how much romance and excitement you could attract? Protect your heart and don’t fall for everybody who comes your way, because it could happen. Pay some attention to solid finances, but don’t turn it into an obsession. People may want you to go on short trips with them in May or June, or spend lots of time chatting. Keep a handle on this, too. Enjoy relative peace and quiet until September when people intrude again big time. Have an exciting and busy year!”

Read the full horoscope here!

