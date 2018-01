Trying to stay warm on a cold Saturday here in NYC! Here’s part of a chorus on #jjjohnson tune #lament w/ the @fsu #jazzorchestra I put together for a special recital… thinking about putting a big band together… is this a good idea?!!!? 💡?

