Action Bronson is set to make his Hollywood debut.

The New York rapper, food personality, and TV star is making his first major appearance in a film.

This is not just any movie, this happens to be a film directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and it stars acting heavyweights Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

The movie is called ‘The Irishman’ and there is no word on its release as of yet.

Meanwhile, check out this dope IG post from Action with De Niro and Scorsese below!

Religious Art.

A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on

Source: Billboard.

