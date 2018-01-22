By Kid Fresh
Image courtesy Toads Place

PnB Rock is coming to Toads Place in February and we want you to be in the building.

On February 7th, the Catch These Vibes Tour feat. PnB Rock with special guest Lil Baby will make a stop at the legendary Toads Place in New Haven. Tickets are on sale now at toadsplace.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Kid Fresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

