HOT 93.7 and Big Y World Class Markets are giving you the chance to win a $75 Big Y gift card!

Tune in to Jenny Boom Boom and the Hot Afternoon Crew all this week for your chance to win a $75 gift card to Big Y World Class Market.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win!