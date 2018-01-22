By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under:Looking Through Stevey Shades, The Chat it Up Show

Before Stevey got on the #HotMorningCrew he dipped into TV Like Fuego Latino on Telemundo and The Chat it Up Show! It was the show 1 year Anniversary and check out Stevey as a Very Special Guest!

The Time He Announced that he would be on the Hot Morning Crew!

jessi Looking Through Stevey Shades! Newnez was a Special Guest on the The Chat it Up Show! stevey chat Looking Through Stevey Shades! Newnez was a Special Guest on the The Chat it Up Show! stevey chat 5 Looking Through Stevey Shades! Newnez was a Special Guest on the The Chat it Up Show! stevey chat 4 Looking Through Stevey Shades! Newnez was a Special Guest on the The Chat it Up Show! jessi 1 Looking Through Stevey Shades! Newnez was a Special Guest on the The Chat it Up Show!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live