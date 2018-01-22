Before Stevey got on the #HotMorningCrew he dipped into TV Like Fuego Latino on Telemundo and The Chat it Up Show! It was the show 1 year Anniversary and check out Stevey as a Very Special Guest!
The Time He Announced that he would be on the Hot Morning Crew!
Omg Season 1 was amazing now we back for Season 2 I can't wait!!!!! Especially when @jjessi_mar @tonillewatkis and @dinabrass and myself get it into these really Juicy topics 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@Thechatitupshow #CantWait!!!!!!!! #Chatitupshow #HasAlotmoreinstoreforyou #Tv #TvPersonality #LightsCameraAction #SteveyOnTv 🎬🎥👏🏼
Comments
Stevey NewnezMore from Stevey Newnez