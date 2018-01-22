Halsey among many women spoke their truth during the NYC Women’s March over the weekend. Halsey being the artist that she is, gave her speech through a poem that was written only the night before the march.

She wrote on a post saying, “2 days ago I recited a poem I wrote called “A Story Like Mine” at the Women’s March in NYC. I was asked to give a speech and I panicked for days. I wasn’t sure where to start. The night before the march I penned this poem at 2 in the morning and the words spilled out of me like white water rushing down a river bend.”

She invited us into very private and dark scenarios that she experienced in her life, dealing with sexual assault. When she was asked by paparazzi if she had any words, she responded, “I hope he watches my f***ing speech!” Talking about Trump of course.