Halsey among many women spoke their truth during the NYC Women’s March over the weekend. Halsey being the artist that she is, gave her speech through a poem that was written only the night before the march.
She wrote on a post saying, “2 days ago I recited a poem I wrote called “A Story Like Mine” at the Women’s March in NYC. I was asked to give a speech and I panicked for days. I wasn’t sure where to start. The night before the march I penned this poem at 2 in the morning and the words spilled out of me like white water rushing down a river bend.”
She invited us into very private and dark scenarios that she experienced in her life, dealing with sexual assault. When she was asked by paparazzi if she had any words, she responded, “I hope he watches my f***ing speech!” Talking about Trump of course.
2 days ago I recited a poem I wrote called “A Story Like Mine” at the Women’s March in NYC. I was asked to give a speech and I panicked for days. I wasn’t sure where to start. The night before the march I penned this poem at 2 in the morning and the words spilled out of me like white water rushing down a river bend. I didn’t realize how emotional it would be for me to speak my truth but it was. And I’m so happy I did it. The support I’ve received since is overwhelming and it’s humbling and as a POET (which I always have been, songs or not) it was unbelievable to see people actually get the message. And terrifying and comforting and confusing to see how many had stories to share that reinforced the sentiment and the title. We have a long way to go. But I’m thankful we are united over this. I’ve included a link to the poem in my bio. Thank you.