Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kodak Black’s legal troubles carry into 2018; the rapper was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 18) in Florida.

The rapper was charged by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of probation violation, reports Pitchfork.

This is hardly the rapper’s first run-in with the law. Black was released from jail last June and given a year-long term on house arrest and his legal troubles didn’t stop there.

In October, he was indicted on first-degree sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in November 2016, when he was arrested for assaulting a woman at a Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County, South Carolina in February 2016.