“This can be an intense year with many great and deep discoveries about yourself and your world. Don’t be nervous about any of this. You’re inspired to do good things for others, and people know how warm-hearted and naturally charming you are. So just be true to yourself and willing to keep learning from your experiences. Your busiest times will be the first two and last two months of the year. Take advantage of the lull between May and November to make slow, steady progress, day by day, toward your dreams. Enjoy a fantastic year!”

