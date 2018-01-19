By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“This can be an intense year with many great and deep discoveries about yourself and your world. Don’t be nervous about any of this. You’re inspired to do good things for others, and people know how warm-hearted and naturally charming you are. So just be true to yourself and willing to keep learning from your experiences. Your busiest times will be the first two and last two months of the year. Take advantage of the lull between May and November to make slow, steady progress, day by day, toward your dreams. Enjoy a fantastic year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live